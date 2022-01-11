The provincial government has turned over P14 million worth of service vehicles to various hospitals in the province, in an effort to strengthen local governments’ health services.

The vehicles were turned over to Coron District Hospital, San Vicente District Hospital, Vice. Gov. Francisco F. Ponce de leon Memorial Hospital, Narra Municipal Hospital, Quezon Medicare Hospital, Roxas Medicare Hospital, Bataraza District Hospital, Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital (SPPH).

Recipient hospitals also included Araceli-Dumaran District Hospital, Cuyo District Hospital, El Nido Community Hospital, Aborlan Medicare Hospital, Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital (NPPH), and Dr. Jose Rizal District Hospital.

“We are very proud to offer these vehicles para sa service ng mga municipal hospital. Ito [ay] magagamit niyo sa umaga, sunduin niyo ang mga staff na mag-shift at dapat hindi abusuhin para mas matagal ang paggamit,” Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez said.

Vice Governor Dennis Socrates added that the initiative was made possible through the provincial government and Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

“[Karaniwan] ang mga ginagamit na vehicles sa hospital ay mga ambulansya, pero [ngayon] may utility vehicles na tayo. Nagpapasalamat tayo sa lahat at sa Sangguniang Panlalawigan para sa pag-apruba sa allocation ng budget para dito na almost P14 Milyon,” Vice Governor Dennis Socrates said.

In her acceptance speech, Chief of hospitals representative Dr. Amabelle Labor said that they are only asking for an ambulance but the provincial government also provided a service vehicle that would be useful for the personnel of the health facilities.

“We are more than grateful, kasi kami ang hiling lang namin ay ambulance, [kaya] itong service vehicles, sobra na [para sa amin]. We give gratitude to our leaders to this province who are very visionary na alam mo na ang bawat piso ay ginagamit to services, kaya thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Labor said.