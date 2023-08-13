Twenty-nine HP Smart Tank 615 wireless all-in-one printers were donated by the Palawan provincial government to public schools in Linapacan to enhance the quality of education in the area.

Governor Dennis Socrates personally distributed the donations at a turnover ceremony held on Friday, August 12.

Joining Governor Socrates at the ceremony were Linapacan Vice Mayor Ricky Rodriguez and representatives, including Sangguniang Bayan Councilor Raphael Rodriguez and Councilor Darwin Alaska.

The Provincial Information Office said the donated printers were funded by the Special Education Fund intended for public schools in the province.

Linapacan Public Schools District Supervisor Rowel Llado emphasized that the printers would be invaluable for printing modules for students, aiding in their learning experience.

Additionally, she said the printers will help in producing documents needed by elementary and secondary school teachers, facilitating smoother lesson planning and classroom management, especially in preparation for the upcoming school year.