Over 1,500 indigenous peoples from Barangay Tarusan in the town of Bataraza and Barangay Salogon in Brooke’s Point, Palawan, benefited from a free health service initiative during the Indigenous Peoples (IP) Health Caravan that the Provincial Health Office (PHO) organized on March 7 and 8.

Aside from various medical services provided to the indigenous communities, the PHO conducted a malaria awareness and prevention campaign through the Kilusan Ligtas Malaria (KLM) program.

Through a puppet show, information about malaria, its symptoms, and preventive measures were explained.

Blood smearing was also conducted for the beneficiaries, and insecticide-treated bed nets were distributed.

“Ang layunin natin ay mapalawak ang kaalaman ng mga katutubo sa sakit na Malaria, lalo na’t 80% ng mga kaso ng malaria sa Palawan ay nagmumula sa kanilang mga komunidad. Isa sa mga layunin ng programa ay mapataas ang antas ng kaalaman nila sa kung paano maiiwasan ang sakit na ito,” said KLM Program Manager Aileen Balderian

Mayor Cesario Benedito Jr. expressed gratitude for bringing healthcare services closer to their community.

“Malaking tulong ito, lalo na sa mga lugar na mahirap makakuha ng gamot o pangospital. Maraming salamat sa pamahalaang panlalawigan dahil nilapit ninyo ang serbisyong pangkalusugan sa aming mga kababayan,” he said.

The provincial government aims to declare the province malaria-free by 2026 as part of their long-term commitment to the health care of their citizens.