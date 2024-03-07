Over 1,000 residents were provided with free healthcare services in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza, during a medical mission recently.

Various services were provided to the residents in the barangay on March 5–6, including indigent senior citizens, pregnant women, children, and indigenous peoples, said Provincial Information Office (PIO) chief Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco.

The medical mission provided free medical consultations, nutrition assessments, blood smearing for malaria parasites, vaccinations, dental services, laboratory services, tuberculosis (TB) services, leprosy services, HIV screening/testing, and more.

“Inisyatibo ito ng provincial government sa pamumuno ni Gov. Dennis Socrates sa pamamagitan ng Provincial Health Office (PHO) at ng pakikipagtulungan ng Municipal Health Office, Bataraza District Hospital, Department of Health-Palawan, lokal na pamahalaan ng Bataraza, at Coral Bay Nickel Mining Corporation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Barangay Captain Arman Gamo of Rio Tuba expressed gratitude to the provincial government for organizing the medical mission, emphasizing its significance in prioritizing the health of their constituents.

“Napakalaking tulong nito sa amin lalo na’t malaki ang populasyon ng Rio Tuba. Yung mga serbisyo ay libreng ipinagkaloob ng provincial government, kaya maraming salamat sa Provincial Health Office at kay Gob. Socrates,” said Gamo.