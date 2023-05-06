The provincial government has provided financial assistance to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the town of Aborlan.

Provincial information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said there were a total of 179 seniors and 51 people with disabilities who received a combined amount of P306,000.00 and P268,500.00, respectively.

The financial aid was granted to senior citizens for their pension from January to June 2022, while PWDs received assistance for their pension from January to December 2022.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) employees personally distributed the aid on April 13-14, 2023.

The Local Social Pension Program for Indigent Senior Citizens and Indigent Persons with Disabilities was implemented to help provide for the basic needs of the elderly and PWDs who are struggling financially.

Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates directed the program to ensure that the provincial government’s care for senior citizens and PWDs is continuously felt.

Cojamco said the financial assistance provided by the provincial government aims to alleviate the burden of those who are in need and provide them with basic necessities.

