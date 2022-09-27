- Advertisement by Google -

Over 18,000 family food packs are readily available for distribution to the affected families of Super Typhoon Karding at the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) headquarters in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City.

Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) chief Abigail Ablaña assured that these food packs or relief goods will be immediately distributed to the families affected by the typhoon.

She stated that the 18,000 relief goods include preposition meals for each municipality.

Ablaña said that they are just waiting for some requirements to be submitted to their office before they deliver the relief goods.

“Tayo ay may readily available na 18,000 family food packs (FFPs), kasama dapat dito yung mga ipi-preposition natin, actually we are just waiting doon sa mga MOU galing sa mga munisipyo at ang authority to enter into MOA or MOU kaya nga’t anytime, ito ay pwede na rin pong maipadala sa kanila once na mai-submit na nila lahat ng requirements sa atin,” Ablaña said.

On Sunday, the PDRRMO activated its Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to monitor effects of Super Typhoon Karding in different areas of Palawan.

Rescue units of the PDRRMO are also on standby alert and the Provincial Equipment Pool Office (PEPO) were notified for possible response operations.

Some of the agencies included in EOC are the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police, Western Command, and Tactical Operations Wing West.

Earlier, both Palawan Provincial Government and City Government of Puerto Princesa issued Executive Orders for class and work suspension on Monday, September 26 upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) due to the extreme weather disturbance expected in the province.

