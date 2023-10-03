The Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) Technical Working Group (TWG) of the provincial government of Palawan held a meeting on Monday October 2, in preparation for the 2023 SGLG Assessment, scheduled for 2024.

Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates participated in the meeting to gain firsthand knowledge of the steps being taken by the SGLG TWG to once again achieve this recognition.

During the meeting, a status report was presented to address the 10 governance areas of SGLG, which include Financial Administration and Sustainability, Disaster Preparedness, Social Protection and Sensitivity, Health Compliance and Responsiveness, Sustainable Education, Business Friendliness and Competitiveness, Safety, Peace, and Order, Environmental Management, Tourism Heritage Development, Culture and Arts, and Youth Development.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Palawan, led by Provincial Director Virgilio Tagle, provided recommendations to the committee, emphasizing the submission of fund utilization reports and physical accomplishments to identify any deficiencies in each SGLG category promptly.