The Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) of the Palawan provincial government has launched a series of public consultations to gather inputs and insights for the Provincial Development and Physical Framework Plan for the years 2024-2030.

These consultations have taken place in various municipalities across the province, fostering community engagement and participatory planning.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO)reported that initial sessions were conducted on September 26, in the towns of Cuyo, Magsaysay, and Agutaya.

On October 6, another consultation was held in the town of Bataraza with stakeholders from Brooke’s Point, Balabac, and Rizal participating in the event.

Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator Sharlene D. Vilches provided an overview of Palawan’s current status and the general framework of the plan, aligning it with regional and provincial goals and directions.

Topics discussed during the meetings included the Settlements Development Framework, Land Development Framework, Protection Land Development Framework, Infrastructure Development Framework, and General Land Use Framework, thoroughly deliberated upon by PPDO staff.

According to the PIO, similar public consultations are set to continue in other municipalities in the coming days, promoting inclusive and informed development planning for the province of Palawan.Prov’l govt prepares Development and Physical Framework Plan.