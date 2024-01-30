The Palawan provincial government engaged in discussions with the leadership of the Dualtech Training Center Foundation, Inc. in Calamba City, Laguna, in a meeting held from January 25 to 26.

Security Officer and Gender and Development Program Coordinator Raymundo Quicho and SPS Alay sa Kabataan-Programang Pang-Edukasyon para sa Palaweño Manager Ma. Victoria B. Baaco represented Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates in the meeting.

This collaborative effort stems from an invitation by the Dualtech Center through Community Relations Manager Rodolfo V. Sta. Ana III.

The meeting delved into potential collaborations between the Provincial Government and various organizations and companies, preparing for the in-plant training or on-the-job training of technical and vocational scholars currently studying at the training center.

Discussions also included the possible visitation of the parents of these scholars.

The dialogue also explored the assistance that partner companies of Dualtech could provide through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, benefiting programs and projects for Palaweños.

The Governor, aiming to support out-of-school youth in Palawan, has sponsored 184 technical and vocational scholars sent to the Dualtech Training Center from the 1st to the 4th batch, from November to December 2023. These scholars have been enrolled in the Electromechanics Technology course for two years.

The Provincial Government covers the tuition and training fees, provides accommodation, and provides free meals for six months, along with airfare to Manila for the scholars.

After six months of study, scholars will undergo in-plant training with partner companies of the training center, receiving corresponding allowances.

This scholarship grant is based on Provincial Ordinance No. 3164-A series of 2023, titled “Prescribing Comprehensive Guidelines Governing the Grant of Education Financial Assistance Under the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Scholarship Program of the Provincial Government to Technical, Vocational, and College Students in the Province of Palawan and Appropriating necessary Funding Allocation Therefor,” signed by Governor Socrates on May 3, 2023. Each scholar can receive up to ₱100,000 to cover their expenses.