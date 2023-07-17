The province of Palawan is participating in the official launch of the President’s KADIWA (Kasamaang Diwa at Gawa) 2023, which is currently taking place at the Centennial Pavilion of the provincial capitol today, July 17

The event started at 8:00 AM and will run until 5:00 PM, open to all Palaweño consumers.

Consumers can purchase various agricultural products from farmers and fishermen in the province at affordable and reasonable prices. These include fresh and nutritious vegetables, fruits, poultry products, nuts and dried products, local products, rice, and groceries.

The activity is led by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA), in partnership with the Palawan Tarabidan Multipurpose Cooperative as the official “Partner in Spirit and Action for Abundant Harvest and Income” or KADIWA partner in Palawan.

Other participating organizations include the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Palawan, National Food Authority (NFA), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and NCCC Palawan.