Employees from Palawan’s provincial government are taking part in a more than two-week virtual seminar on Climate Change and Economic Development hosted by Hainan, China’s smallest and southernmost province.

In a statement, the Provincial Information Office (PIO) said 40 Capitol employees are participating in the virtual seminar that started on October 21 and will end on November 10. It fulfills part of the sisterhood city agreement signed between the province and Hainan.

The seminar’s goal is to explore and seek collaborative solutions between Palawan and Hainan on the total aggregate impact of climate change on respective economies.

“Patunay lamang na ang hakbang na ito ay magbibigay ng malaking oportunidad sa sambayanang Palaweño at maayos na ugnayan ng lalawigan ng Palawan at ng Hainan,” the statement said.

Among the topics of the seminar include: China (Hainan) Marine governance and economic development, China’s policies and actions on climate change, China’s experience in fighting COVID-19, China’s experience in green and low-carbon development, Experience and enlightenment of Marine economy development in China, and Marine pasture construction and Marine environment protection.

Aside from the province, also participating are Indonesia, Panama, and Mauritius that showed interest on the topics.

In 2018, representatives from Hainan province personally visited Palawan to conduct a similar seminar, which is part of the sisterhood pact signed in 2017. The pact aims to also provide technical knowledge on education, tourism, agriculture, and fisheries.