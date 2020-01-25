Capitol offers free wedding to employees this Love Month

The offer is from Governor Jose Alvarez through the Human Resource Management Office (HRMO) for casual, contractual, and permanent employees of the provincial government on February 12, two days before Valentine’s Day.

The provincial government is offering a free mass wedding to couples who want to tie the knot this February, the month of love.

A press statement from the Capitol said the offer is from Governor Jose Alvarez through the Human Resource Management Office (HRMO) for casual, contractual, and permanent employees of the provincial government on February 12, two days before Valentine’s Day.

Lucy V. Paredes, provincial human resource management officer, said in the statement that this is the second time the free mass wedding will be done for employees who do not have enough financial means to hold their own ceremonies.

Couples who wish to avail of the offer should prepare required documents such as certificates of no marriage (cenomar) and birth certificates.

Paredes said couples between the ages 21 and 24 should have their parents’ advice, while those between 18 and 20 should have their parents’ consent.

In 2019, eight couples tied the knot at the mass wedding.

