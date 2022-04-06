The province and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) are working together on a public awareness campaign to ensure that drivers and commuters are aware of road safety when traveling north and south on the six-lane national highways.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) said in a statement on Tuesday that its chief, Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, had already met with LTO Palawan supervising transportation regulation officer Antonio dela Cruz to discuss how the province can help in terms of passing information to ensure the public’s safety.

“Sa nasabing pakikipagpulong ay binigyang pansin ang gagawing publication ng information materials patungkol sa LTO guidelines na dapat na malaman at sundin ng mga motorista upang maiwasan ang mga aksidente. Ito ay isasakatuparan sa pamamagitan ng partnership ng PIO at LTO Palawan,” the PIO stated.

Palawan governor Jose Alvarez collaborated with the national government to build a 600-kilometer highway connecting El Nido on the island’s northeastern tip to Bataraza on the island’s southernmost point.

He cited tourism as the project’s key engine, as well as economic long-term prospects.

Dela Cruz was quoted in the statement as warning that the public should be wary of unscrupulous individuals offering services to obtain driver’s licenses, particularly those who are getting their first.

“Hindi natin dapat i-entertain at ipatronize ang mga nagbibigay ng online application para sa pagkuha ng driver’s license. Base sa report ng ating mga kapulisan ay nakakahuli sila ng mga fake driver’s license,” she said.

She said driver’s licenses may only be obtained after fulfilling requirements from the Palawan District Office along Valencia Street in Puerto Princesa City, Robinson’s Place, and Brooke’s Point Extension Office in Brgy. Tubtub, Brooke’s Point.