The provincial government has launched the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Scholarship Program, providing hope for underprivileged students aspiring to pursue technical and vocational courses.

Spearheaded by Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, the program aims to empower Palawan’s youth, said provincial information office Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco on Friday.

He said the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Scholarship Program visited 19 barangays in Aborlan to conduct an awareness campaign to reach young individuals seeking scholarship opportunities.

Ma. Victoria Baaco, the program manager, also said the initiative caters to technical and vocational courses accredited by TESDA and offers medical scholarships for those interested in medical careers.

The scholarship program is based on Provincial Ordinance No. 3164-A, signed by the governor on May 3, 2023. It provides comprehensive guidelines for granting educational financial assistance to students in various fields.

The scholarship grants offer up to P100,000.00 for tuition fees and related expenses.

Cojamco said the scholarship is Socrates’ commitment to assisting talented young graduates facing financial constraints. The program aims to empower youths with practical skills for better employment prospects.

The SPS Alay sa Kabataan Scholarship Program plans to extend its reach to other municipalities through IECs.

Interested students can apply at the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Office at the provincial capitol.