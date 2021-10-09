The provincial social welfare office, in collaboration with the Philippine Mental Health Association-Palawan Chapter, recently participated in a virtual forum to commemorate Elderly Filipino Week, with the theme “Healthy and Productive Aging Starts with Me.”

In a post Friday by the Palawan Provincial Information Office (PIO), Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) chief Abigail Ablaña said the virtual celebration on October 8 of the Elderly Filipino Week or Linggo ng Katandaang Pilipino under Proclamation No, 470, Series of 1975, was aimed at recognizing the importance of the contribution to the society of elderly citizens.

“Ang kontribusyon ng ating mga nakatatanda ay lubos na pinapahalagahan ng ating lipunan,” said Ablaña.

The virtual forum was attended by around 144 heads of the Office of Senior Citizen Affairs (OSCA), senior citizen federation presidents, chapter presidents, program focals, and representatives of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Offices (MSWDOs) in different Palawan towns.

Norma Valencia of the Cluster Responsible of Volunteers for Palawan and Masbate was the guest speaker who discussed the topic Faith in a Time of Crisis. Devie Mae Navarro, coordinator of PHMA-Palawan Chapter, on the other hand, discussed “Healthy Lifestyle in Pandemic”.

The event also recognized senior citizens Delia Mabaquiao of Barangay Bagong Bayan, El Nido, and Esperanza Regalado of Brgy. Alfonso XIII, Quezon, who were chosen by the Coalition of Services of the Elderly, Inc. (COSE) to be among the Sampung Ulirang Nakatatanda 2021 (SUN 2021) in the country during the 31st Sampung Ulirang Nakatatanda Awards (SUN) held on October 7.