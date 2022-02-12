The Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office (PTPDO) has issued a list of Department of Tourism (DOT)-accredited establishments now that the Philippines has opened its doors to visitors from 157 visa-free countries.

The PTPDO list, which was posted Friday by the provincial government’s Provincial Information Office (PIO), advises local and foreign tourists visiting Palawan to conduct business only with DOT-accredited establishments if they plan to visit municipalities in the northern part, such as El Nido, Coron, Busuanga, San Vicente, and Roxas.

The complete list can be viewed at tourism.gov.ph.

Only fully vaccinated foreign travelers are allowed to visit. Children aged 12 years old and below are allowed if they are with their parents who are fully vaccinated.

El Nido DOT-accredited establishments.

San Vicente DOT-accredited establishments.

Busuanga DOT-accredited establishments.

Coron DOT-accredited establishments.

Roxas DOT-accredited establishments.

Based on IATF-EID Resolution 160-B, foreign nationals who will visit the province must show the following:

-Acceptable proof of vaccination.

-Negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours before the date and time of departure from the country of origin/first port of embarkation in a continuous travel to the Philippines, excluding lay-overs for their return journey.

-Valid tickets for their return journey to the port of origin or next port of destination not later than thirty (30) days from the date of arrival in the Philippines.

-Passports valid for a period of atleast six (6) months at the time of arrival to the Philippines.

-Travel insurance for COVID-19 treatment costs from reputed insurers, with a minimum coverage of USD 35,000 for the duration of their stay in the Philippines.