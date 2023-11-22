Capitol officials during the MOU signing with the National Center for Mental Health. (Photo from PIO)

The provincial government of Palawan, led by Governor Dennis Socrates, formally signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) on Monday, November 20, in a bid to strengthen its rehabilitation program for victims of drug abuse.

The Provincial Information Office said the MOU signifies a collaborative effort to enhance the capabilities of the SPS-CARES program, a vital component of the “Sugpuin Iligal Na Droga: Palaweño’y Aasenso, Susulong sa Progreso” initiative.

NCMH, a leading mental health facility in the country under the Department of Health (DOH), will provide technical assistance and conduct training to equip SPS-CARES staff.

The collaboration aims to address the medical needs, particularly for Persons Who Use Drugs (PWUDs) with comorbidity, ensuring the effective implementation of the Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) in the province.

Governor Socrates and Program Director Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez expressed gratitude for NCMH’s partnership, foreseeing a strengthened alliance that will contribute to the success of the program and better serve the mental health needs of Palawan.

Previous article187 IPs get P1M worth of livelihood support
Next articleSuspek na sangkot sa pagnanakaw ng higit P7 milyon arestado sa Coron
Palawan News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR