The provincial government of Palawan, led by Governor Dennis Socrates, formally signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) on Monday, November 20, in a bid to strengthen its rehabilitation program for victims of drug abuse.

The Provincial Information Office said the MOU signifies a collaborative effort to enhance the capabilities of the SPS-CARES program, a vital component of the “Sugpuin Iligal Na Droga: Palaweño’y Aasenso, Susulong sa Progreso” initiative.

NCMH, a leading mental health facility in the country under the Department of Health (DOH), will provide technical assistance and conduct training to equip SPS-CARES staff.

The collaboration aims to address the medical needs, particularly for Persons Who Use Drugs (PWUDs) with comorbidity, ensuring the effective implementation of the Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) in the province.

Governor Socrates and Program Director Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez expressed gratitude for NCMH’s partnership, foreseeing a strengthened alliance that will contribute to the success of the program and better serve the mental health needs of Palawan.