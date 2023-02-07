The provincial government has entered into an agreement with a medical center in the city for the provision of assistance to indigent patients in Palawan.

Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates signed the agreement with Allied Care Experts (ACE) Medical Center-Palawan, Inc. president Dr. Editha Miguel yesterday, February 6. It was witnessed by Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) chief Abigail Ablaña and Dr. Ivan Michael Vicente, marketing and sales officer of the said hospital.

The agreement, according to the governor, will pave the way for a positive working relationship between the provincial government and ACE that will enable the Crisis Intervention Unit of the PSWDO to provide financial assistance in accordance with Provincial Ordinance No. 2211, Series of 2020, to assist destitute Palaweños.

“I would like to thank you for bringing these facilities to serve not only the residents of Puerto Princesa but the whole province of Palawan,” Socrates said.

“We are really happy to be partners with you in rendering medical services to our clients as endorsed by the provincial government. Once again, congratulations, and thank you very much for the great service that you are doing to our province and people,” he added.

The memorandum of agreement establishes a credit line for the provincial government in ACE in order to expedite the transactions of indigent patients who were given guaranteed letters by the PSWDO in order to reduce their expenses.

Ablaña said the partnership will also strengthen the province’s support to Palaweños who request for the provincial government’s help.

“We are formalizing and strengthening our partnership with the different hospitals in Palawan for the benefit of our indigent kababayans (Palaweños). It is our beloved Governor’s desire for a good and just government,” said Ablaña.

