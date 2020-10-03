Capitol imposes strict health protocols

Alvarez issued the Memorandum No.189 series of 2020 addressed to all department heads and program managers following the recorded local transmission in Puerto Princesa City.

Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez has issued an order strictly requiring provincial capitol employees and visitors to wear face shields and face masks starting Monday.

“In light of the growing cases of COVID-19 community transmission in Puerto Princesa City and Palawan, all employees of the provincial government and incoming visitors who have business transactions shall be mandated to wear their face mask and face shield in all provincial capitol premises,” Alvarez said in the memo.

Along with this, the provincial government has already strengthened the implementation of minimum health standards through body temperature check, foot bath, and putting up of hand sanitizer stations in entry and exit points of the capitol complex.

