The Culture and Arts Development Program of the provincial government recently conducted a two-day seminar-workshop entitled ‘Para sa Palawan: Pagsulat ng Ekosanaysay at Ekotula’.

The workshop, held September 20 and 21 at the VJR Hall, was aimed at promoting a deeper understanding of ecological issues through literature.

Several local writers from Palawan and Puerto Princesa city participated in this workshop, which also saw the involvement of contestants from the 1st PGP Literary Awards.

Dr. John Iremil Teodoro, an awarded writer for his poetry, fiction, essays, plays, translations, and literary scholarship, served as one of the resource speakers, along with journalist and co-founder of Bandillo ng Palawan Yasmin Arquiza.

The training focused on the art of crafting essays and poems centered around the significance of environmentally sustainable living and environmental conservation.