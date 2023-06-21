The provincial government of Palawan recognized outstanding Palaweño achievers and organizations, as well as top-performing employees and taxpayers during the 2023 Gabi ng Parangal, which was part of the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2023. The event took place at the VJR Hall of the Provincial Capitol on Tuesday night.

The list of individuals who received the Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates award was led by Prof. Michael Angelo Doblado of the Palawan State University Palawan Studies Center, Rev. Fr. Eddie Peñaflor, Mr. and Mrs. Jose and Fe Fernandez, VAdm. Higinio Mendoza Jr., Mr. Diokno Manlavi, centenarian Maman Buano Layom, Ma. Lourdes Ilustre, Dr. Nelie Abueg, Dr. Eusebio Dizon, Carolina San Juan, and Nilo Ocampo. They were recognized for their contributions to the shaping of the province’s history.

Groups and agencies that received the same accolade included the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the Order of the Augustinian Recollects, the Apostolic Vicariates of Puerto Princesa and Taytay, Palawan State University, Western Philippines University, Holy Trinity University, Palawan Polytechnic College Incorporated, Bambuhay Handicrafts, Artists Collective, Palawan Tourism Council, Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, Rajah Travel Corporation, Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc., Piere de Vallombreuse, National Museum of the Philippines, Cultural Center of the Philippines, National Historical Commission of the Philippines, UNESCO National Commission of the Philippines, and the Philippine Veteran Affairs Office.

For the government employee awards, the top five most outstanding municipal assessors and municipal treasurers were particularly recognized.

The five most outstanding municipal assessors were Geraldine Tan of El Nido (1st place), Elvira Sumawang of Narra (2nd place), Janet Quiño of Brooke’s Point (3rd place), Penny Pennel Molo of San Vicente (4th place), and Liezel del Rosario of Taytay (5th place).

On the other hand, the top five municipal treasurers were Maximo Ardoña of El Nido (1st place), Wilma Lopot of Sofronio Española (2nd place), Imlyn Parapina of Taytay (3rd place), Carlyn Bolos of Magsaysay (4th place), and Renato de Vera of Culion (5th place).

Each awardee received P20,000, P15,000, P12,000, P10,000, and P8,000 respectively.

In the individual category for the top five real property taxpayers, the awardees were Orly Ong of Coron, Ferdinand Chua Go of El Nido and Taytay, Juan Paolo Tumacder of El Nido, Joel Olarte and Carmela Raphaela Olarte of Narra, and Philip Sanchez of Narra.

In the corporate category, the awardees were DMCI Power Corporation (Aborlan), Smart Communications Inc. (Province), Ten Knots Philippines, Inc. (El Nido), Seven Seas Resort and Leisure, Inc. (Coron), and Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (Bataraza).