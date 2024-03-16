More than a hundred youth and parents from various barangays in the town of Taytay attended the orientation of the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program of the Provincial Government held March 13 at Julio Arzaga Elementary School in the town’s Poblacion.

Among the attendees were out-of-school youth (OSY) aspiring to become technical vocational scholars of the provincial government, particularly at Dualtech Training Center and Anihan Technical School in Calamba City, Laguna.

During the event, Program Manager Maria Victoria Baaco explained to the young people and their parents the process and important documents needed to qualify for the program.

Simultaneously, the “Kurumustan Katabid ang mga Gurang-gurang y ang mga PGP Iskolar” activity was conducted for current scholars studying at the mentioned technical schools in Laguna.

The activity also included the donation of laptops to some Alternative Learning System (ALS) teachers in the municipality through a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity by Ibiden Philippines, Inc., a partner of Dualtech Training Center where some TechVoc scholars of the Provincial Government of Palawan undergo training.

Fifteen units of laptops were allocated by the company for identified beneficiaries in several municipalities in the province, particularly ALS teachers.

The group from Dualtech Center also had the opportunity to explain to the youth and parents the process of studying and training until the scholars find employment in partner companies of their training center.

Aside from the group from Dualtech Center and Ibiden Phils, attendees also included Mayor Christian V. Rodriguez and DepEd District Supervisor Lilian A. San Jose.

Mayor Rodriguez expressed his gratitude to the Provincial Government under the leadership of Governor Dennis M. Socrates for the programs extended to the people of Palawan, such as the scholarship program benefiting his constituents in the town of Taytay.

The activity was made possible through the collaboration of the Provincial Gender and Development Office of the Provincial Government as part of their ongoing programs in March, celebrating Women’s Month.