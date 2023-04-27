The Provincial Development Council (PDC), in partnership with the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO), conducted a two-day Planning Conference and Sectoral Planning Workshop for the Governance Sector on April 25-26, 2023, held at A&A Plaza Hotel in Puerto Princesa City.

The said meeting and training were attended by officials and members of PDC, including representatives from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and municipal mayors, as well as department heads and officers from various offices and agencies under the governance sector of the Provincial Government, led by provincial administrator Atty. Jethro M. Palayon.

“May this activity be an avenue for the exchange and formulation of intelligent and meaningful concepts and ideas. In fulfilling our objective, let us bear in mind that whatever we will do today, whatever plans, programs, and activities that we will formulate and adopt, is not only in support of the functions of the Provincial Development Council, not only in support of the present administration, more than that, whatever we will accomplish today is for the common good and general welfare of the province,” said Palayon.

The aim of the PDC is to ensure that all sectors in the province are united and involved in the activities and processes of development through the formulation and approval of programs and plans that will contribute to the progress of the people and the province.

PPDO officer-in-charge Sharlene Vilches, who is also the PDC Secretary, presented the Philippine and MIMAROPA Development Plan 2023-2028; AmBisyon Natin 2040; 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda; and the Provincial Development Thrusts and Direction, wherein the Programs, Projects, and Activities (PPAs) that need prioritization and strengthening in Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates’ administration were specifically identified.

Other topics discussed include the Sector Situation and Accomplishments, Revisit Sector Vision and Mission, Goals, Objectives, and Targets, as well as the Investment PPAs for each agency for the year 2024.

Afterwards, representatives from each agency laid out their Investment PPAs for 2024. Subsequently, the priority projects, programs, and activities that were presented were identified and immediately approved and endorsed by the PDC Governance Sector Development Framework and Investment Program for CY2024.

