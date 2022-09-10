- Advertisement by Google -

In an effort to replace the trees destroyed by Typhoon Odette, the provincial government’s environment and natural resources office oversaw a new tree-planting initiative in the municipality of Roxas.

The Pista ng Kalikasan initiative with the theme #PagbangonMulaKayOdette was implemented on September 2 with the tree-planting activity taking place in Purok Maunlad, Sitio Ibangan, Barangay Abaroan in the said town.

An estimated 5,000 seedlings of hardwood trees were planted in this third activity in celebration also of the 28th anniversary of the Pista. The first was held in Sitio Karampuro, Barangay Tabon in Quezon town on June 20, and the second in Sitio Pag-asa, Brgy. Culasian in Dumaran on July 8.

Atty. Noel Aquino, chief of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Prov’l ENRO), said Odette caused significant damage to Palawan’s forest cover, so restoration through tree planting activities is a top priority.

Based on the Prov’l ENRO’s damage assessment, Roxas was the town that was most affected by Odette, along with Dumaran and San Vicente.

The event was attended by officials and residents of Abaroan, employees of the Roxas municipal government led by Mayor Dennis Sabando, and non-government organizations in the province such as Kabataan Kontra Droga at Terorismo (KKDAT), teachers, Philippine Marines, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Philippine National Police (PNP). (OCJ/PIA-MIMAROPA, Palawan)

