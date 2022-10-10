A two-day modified course on the effects of oil spills and the appropriate response required to prevent disaster was conducted by the interagency monitoring body in charge of the Galoc field.

The Oil Spill Assessment and Response Training’s objective is to improve the participants’ knowledge of how to handle oil leaks and spills in the event that such incidents occur in Palawan.

“If in case na magkaroon ng oil spill, the whole Palawan will be prepared. This workshop will help them to be more familiar on forms, magcompute ng volume of spills at trajectory ng spills, if nagkaroon ng spill mismo doon sa Galoc,” LTJG. Gerald Cordero, superintendent of the Marine Environmental Protection Command (MEPC).

He said learnings from the course can help participants from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), Provincial Legal Office (PLO), and Provincial Government-Environment and Natural Resources Office (PG-ENRO) and other line agencies and organizations in understanding what oil leaks and spills are.

Cordero said the assessment entails employing methods like containing the spill, isolating the troubled area, contacting the appropriate authorities to handle the most difficult aspects of the problem and cleaning up.

Among others discussed during the course’s conduct were Principle of Incident Management System; Fate of Oil; Impact of Oil; Health and Safety; Response Strategies: Shoreline Site Set-up and Decontamination; and Waste Management.

A table-top drill and a field exercise in Parola were also performed during the two-day modified course on October 6-7.

“Ang spill naman is hindi natin mapi-prevent, for as long as you are using oil. For the companies, just follow the regulations, especially on the waste na mayroon kayo na bawal itapon sa dagat. For everyone, environment is a shared responsibility. We recommend, if ever na mangyari ito, let’s help each other,” he added.

The course were led by the Interagency Monitoring Body (IAMB) managing the Galoc Field and Area Development (GFAD) Project, which is composed of the Department of Energy (DOE), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Provincial Government of Palawan, and NPG-Pty. Ltd. in cooperation with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)- Marine Environment Production Command (MEPC), Marine Environment Protection Training Institute (MEPTI).

