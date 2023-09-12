A total of 155 individuals took part in processing their firearm license applications and renewals during the Provincial Government’s License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) Caravan on Monday, which was organized in conjunction with the 123rd Philippine Civil Service Anniversary.

Among those served were 14 Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel, 38 from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and the Bureau of Corrections (BUCOR). Additionally, there were 10 civilians, 24 Senior Citizens, 40 employees of the provincial government, and 29 individuals from different municipalities.

The LTOPF Caravan is open to the public and will run for five days, from September 11 to 15, at the PGP Convention Center within the provincial capitol grounds. From September 11 to 13, employees of the Provincial Government of Palawan and gun enthusiasts from municipalities across the province are scheduled for processing.

On September 14-15, the caravan will cater to gun enthusiasts from Puerto Princesa City.

For new applicants, the following documents are required: Application Form, Affidavit of Undertaking, 1 Valid ID, Proof of Income, Proof of Billing, NSO Birth Certificate, Neuro, Drug Test, and Gun Safety Seminar Certificate. For renewals, applicants must submit the Application Form, Affidavit of Undertaking, 1 Valid ID, Neuro, and Drug Test.