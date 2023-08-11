The Palawan provincial government has allocated P150,000 to each of the 22 rice farmers’ associations in the municipality of Dumaran.

The allocation was part of the PGP CARES Rice Enhancement Program by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, and its goal is to strengthen the agricultural sector and support local farmers.

The farmers’ organizations received this financial assistance during the opening of the newly refurbished Dumaran-Rural Agricultural Center (RAC) in Barangay Danleg on August 4.

Among the rice farmers associations that received financial assistance are Bagong Bayan FA, NALA FA, Alimoto FA, Aguinaldo FA, Purok Tagumpay Makata FA, Banlag FA, San Jose FA, Caibolo FA, Crossing Tanatanaon FA, Latungay FA, Malonlon FA, Tanatanaon Small FA, Bolo FA, Calaparan Magsaysay FA, Villa Constancia FA, Itangil FA Proper, Impatsihan FA, Santa Maria FA, Manggahan Small FA, Catama FA, Layok Farmers Irrigation Association, and Tanatanaon Farmers Irrigation Association.

Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Romeo Cabungcal stated that the initiative serves as a pilot program for the provincial government, and its success hinges on the recipients’ commitment to its continuity.

He emphasized that the program’s success relies on the responsible stewardship of the funds and resources provided.

“Ang mga tatanggap ng financial assistance from Provincial Government of Palawan, pilot project po yan. Sa inyo po nakasalalay kung papano po ito magiging successful at magkakaroon din ng tulong ang katulad ninyo na mga magsasaka na nagtatanim ng palay. ‘Pag hindi po ninyo pinangalagaan yan, hindi na po maipagpapatuloy ang programa,” he said.

Cabungcal further explained that the associations can use the financial assistance to purchase farming equipment, fertilizers, and pesticides required for high-quality rice production.

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist also provided materials and seedlings for the beneficiaries of the locally funded Food Always in the Home (FAITH) Program.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), in collaboration with the OPA, facilitated the turnover of seaweed materials to various fishermen associations, which aligns with the launch of a seaweed nursery in the town, providing supplementary support to local fishermen.