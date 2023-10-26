A new three-storey building within the Provincial Capitol Compound was inaugurated on Wednesday, October 25, through a blessing presided over by Reverend Fr. Salvador Saturnino.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) said the new building aspires to boost the morale of its public servants at the capitol by providing a well-structured and welcoming workspace.

“Hangad ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Palawan sa pangunguna ni Gob. V. Dennis M. Socrates na maitaas ang moral ng mga lingkod bayan sa kapitolyo sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng maayos at kaaya-ayang tanggapan na inaasahang magreresulta sa mas mahusay na serbisyo sa mga mamamayan. Layon din nito na mas maging komportable ang mga kliyenteng tumutungo at may transaksyon sa Pamahalaang Panlalawigan,” they said in a statement.

The new building will accommodate five key departments of the provincial government, including the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) on the ground floor, the Provincial Human Resource Management Office (PHRMO) and the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) on the second floor, and the Provincial Legal Office (PLO) and Provincial Economic Enterprise Development Office (PEEDO) on the third floor.

The construction project, with a total budget of P29 million, was completed through the efforts of the PEO.