The Provincial Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking and Violence Against Women and their Children, along with the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (PIACAT-VAWC-OSAEC-CSAEM), is set to conduct an 18-day Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) campaign, scheduled from November 25 to December 12, 2023.

In a meeting held Monday, November 20, the council laid out its plans and activities in line with the campaign.

Among these activities is a press conference that would kick off the campaign on November 28.

According to the council, the press conference would highlight the council’s initiatives and crucial laws that citizens need to be aware of to prevent any form of violence.

The campaign also aims to uphold and protect the rights of women and children, not only in Palawan but throughout the Philippines.

The council also expects active participation from its member agencies.