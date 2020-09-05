Capitol eyes 5 more additional hospitals in Palawan

Palawan Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez said that plans to build six southern hospitals and five northern hospitals are also underway.

The provincial government is gearing to improve its health care services by putting up five more hospitals in Palawan and producing local physicians.

During the Pakimanan ta si Gob online presser held Wednesday (September 2), Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez laid out plans to build new provincial hospitals and hire doctors from Palawan. He said that these facilities will be managed and funded by the provincial government.

Alvarez added that Quezon Medicare Hospital, Araceli-Dumaran District Hospital, Cuyo District Hospital, New Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital (NPPH) in Taytay at Balabac District Hospital are also expected to provide services before the end of his term.

“Ito ay mga provincial hospitals, tayo ang magmamanage nito, mag-ooperate at magbu-budget nito. Halos tagli-lilima na ang ospital north at south, pero ‘yong sa sur anim at apat sa north pero dagdagan natin ng isa para sa Araceli,” he said.

Alvarez added that the medical scholars of the provincial government will be hired along with the establishment of the hospitals. He projects hundreds of licensed medical doctors in the next 10 years.

“Dapat maraming doctors para magduty ng 24 hours kaya ngapapaaral tayo ng doctor, mga bata ito pero magagaling na ito kasi dati na itong mga nurse at binigyan na natin ng scholarship. Mga taga dito ‘yan pero pwede naman na hindi tagarito kasi kukulangin tayo. Nagpapaaral tayo between 100 to 110 doctors a year, so in the next 10 years mayroon na tayong 100 doctors. Kung ang pinakamababa na magtatapos dyan ay sampu pataas, plus ‘yong current population ng doctors, hindi na tayo magkukulang,” he said.

There is currently a total of nine hospitals in the province.

In southern Palawan, the provincial government has built the Aborlan Medicare Hospital, Narra Municipal Hospital, Dr. Jose Rizal District Hospital, Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital (SPPH), and the Bataraza District Hospital.

Northern hospitals include the Roxas Medicare Hospital, Coron District Hospital, San Vicente District Hospital, and the El Nido Community Hospital.

The Department of Health recently its interest to make Palawan as their “benchmark” for health care response. It has also provided additional medical equipment to the provincial government as part of its Health Facilities Enhancement program.

