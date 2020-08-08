Capitol extends support to family of slain Rescue 165 nurse

Alvarez declared his commitment in an emotion-filled message during a tribute to the fallen nurse held at the VJR Hall of the provincial capitol.

Palawan governor Jose Alvarez on Friday committed to provide assistance to the family of Rescue 165 Algerome Bernardo who was slain in an ambush last August 1 in Roxas town.

Alvarez declared his commitment in an emotion-filled message during a tribute to the fallen nurse held at the VJR Hall of the provincial capitol.

“Ipapangako ko sa inyo, ‘wag kayo mag-alala, sa pag-aaral ng mga anak ni nurse Al, gagawa ako ng trust fund para sa mga anak niyo hanggang sa makatapos sila. Papagawa rin ako ng sulat sa Sangguniang Panlalawigan na kilalanin siya hindi lamang isang bayani, kung hindi because of his exemplary service ay kailangan natin mabigyan ng gantimpala o mabigyan ng katarungan yong kanyang pagpanaw in service of the poor,” Alvarez said.

The tribute was attended by family and relatives of Bernardo, officemates, and officials from the provincial government.

“Hinding-hindi natin ito matatanggap na tayong gumagawa ng mabuti sa kapwa, ito pa ang kapalit,” Alvarez said.

The ambush was perpetrated by still unidentified armed men. The provincial government has accused the New People’s Army (NPA) of being behind the attack.

