The Palawan provincial government recently engaged with the leadership of the Dualtech Training Center in Canlubang, Calamba City, Laguna, in a meeting held on January 25–26, to assist out-of-school youth in Palawan, providing them with opportunities for education and future employment.

Aside from the discussions with the training center’s leadership, the group composed of SPS Alay sa Kabataan – Programang Pang-Edukasyon para sa Palaweño Program Manager Ma. Victoria B. Baaco and GAD Program Coordinator Raymundo Quicho, visited several industry partners.

Coordinated through Dualtech Training Center, the delegation visited Ibiden Philippines, Inc. in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, where they were received by the HR Team and the Labor Management Cooperation. Discussions revolved around in-plant training for Palawan scholars, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, and local recruitment programs benefiting Palaweño individuals.

The group also visited Equilibrium Intertrade Corp.- The Curve in Muntinlupa City, witnessing the company’s operations focused on providing high-quality coffee and advanced coffee machines. This visit hinted at potential future opportunities for Palawan scholars.

Terrafirma Motors Corporation in Biñan, Laguna, welcomed the delegation, showcasing its expansive automotive manufacturing warehouse. This visit paved the way for potential training and employment opportunities for scholars under the SPS Alay sa Kabataan program.

The provincial government expressed sincere gratitude to the mentioned companies, especially the leadership of Dualtech Center, for facilitating potential collaborations with the provincial government of Palawan.

The visit provided insights into potential locations for in-plant training for scholars.

As of now, the provincial government has sent 184 technical vocational scholars to the Dualtech Training Center in Laguna, covering batches 1 to 4 from November to December 2023.

These scholars are pursuing a two-year course in Electromechanics Technology, supported by the provincial government through the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program.