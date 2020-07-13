Capitol endorses ‘Bayanihan Recover as One Act’

“Bayanihan 2” supplements Republic Act (RA) 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act (Bayanihan 1), which expired on June 25.

The provincial government has endorsed the proposed Bayanihan Recover as One Act, also known as “Bayanihan 2,” hoping it will avail of financial grants to aid various sectors.

The bill provides for the allocation of a P140-billion fund for healthcare services and to aid struggling businesses nationwide.

The resolution expressing the immediate passage of the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, was approved July 7.

“The resolution is calling for full support addressed to the Congress of the Philippines, particularly the House of Representatives and the Senate, to immediately pass the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act to replace RA 11469. Kasi, we really need to address the impact of the pandemic to recover,” said

Board Member Ryan Maminta, author of the resolution, said they are hoping the province will be able to benefit from funding provided by the national government under the measure.

“Mayroon itong funding support. Mahalaga rin sa provincial government na matapos na ang tinatawag na assessment ng damage sa buong probinsya para malaman na natin ang ating recovery plan,” he said.

The measure is set for final deliberations in Congress. Unlike its predecessor, which focused on emergency subsidies for poor households, Bayanihan 2 focuses on economic stimulus packages and special aid for frontliners and health workers.

