Some employees from various provincial government departments are taking part in Enterprise Risk Management training to gain a comprehensive understanding of risk management and improve their decision-making skills.

All 43, they started their training yesterday, November 16, at the Flores De Musa Inn in Puerto Princesa City. The Provincial Information Office said the activity will last until today, November 17.

The training program is being conducted by the Provincial Internal Audit Services Office (PIASO) under the leadership of Erlinda Ermita, officer-in-charge, in accordance with the directive of Governor Dennis Socrates.

The main objective of the training is to provide Capitol employees with a thorough grasp of risk management and to improve their decision-making abilities, thereby enabling them to become more valuable assets to their respective departments and ultimately enhancing the quality of services offered to the residents of Palawan.

The training is divided into four modules, including: Module 1: Overview of ISO 31000 Risk Management; Module 2: Risk Management Process – Understanding the context of the organization; Module 3: Risk Identification, Risk Analysis, Management of Learning, Risk Evaluation, Monitoring and Evaluation, Recording and Reporting; and Module 4: Local Development Planning, Investment Programming, and Budgeting, along with Principles of Internal Control and Internal Audit.

The resource speakers for the training program are Director John Aries Macaspac from the System and Productivity Improvement Bureau (SPIB) and Leanne Kym Jane Lozañes from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The province said the initiative underscores the commitment of the provincial government of Palawan to improve governance, enhance transparency, and provide more efficient public services to the residents of the province.

The participants are expected to gain valuable insights and skills from this training, which will benefit both the government and the Palaweño community.