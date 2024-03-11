Ninety-three cats and dogs owned by Capitol employees received anti-rabies vaccination and castration services, along with free vitamins, as part of the celebration of International Women’s Day.

The services were provided on March 8 by the Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) under the leadership of Dr. Darius Mangcucang, as part of the “Kalinga sa Alagang Hayop ni Juana” project organized by the Provincial Gender and Development (GAD) Office.

According to the Provincial Information Office, ProVet aims to extend these free services to ensure the safety of Palaweños from rabies caused by dog and cat bites, as well as to provide knowledge and disseminate information on proper pet care.

Currently, free vaccination services for pets are ongoing in various municipalities to achieve the goal of making Palawan rabies-free.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Fire Protection Palawan, BFP Puerto Princesa, and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) collaborated with PROVET in executing this activity, providing valuable information on animal welfare related to the PawSafe Initiative.