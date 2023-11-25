A provincial government employee was one of two individuals apprehended by Police Station 1 operatives during a drug buy-bust operation on Friday in Brgy. Milagrosa, Puerto Princesa City.

The government employee, identified by the police as Anthony Babas, aged 57, was also believed to be an intelligence officer of the provincial government.

Arrested along with Babas was Patricia Jean Baleno, 27. Both are residents of Brgy. Bancao-Bancao.

During the operation, a package containing a suspected illegal substance weighing 5.56 grams, with a street value of P37,800, was purchased from them.

Both of them are currently in police custody, facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002.