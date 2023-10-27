The Palawan provincial government handed out 30 HP Smart Tank 615 Wireless All-in-One printers in a special ceremony on Monday, October 23, at the Leon G. Arcinas Covered Gymnasium in Magsaysay.

Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay V. Cojamco led the turnover of the Special Education Fund (SEF)-funded printers for the use of elementary and secondary schools, as well as other educational programs in the town.

Public Schools District Supervisor Joselito A. Balmonte expressed their gratitude to the Provincial Government for providing the printers that will greatly aid in printing documents for students and fulfilling various reporting requirements in each school.

The provincial government has distributed a total of 1,611 printers funded by the SEF to schools across the entire province of Palawan, reinforcing the commitment to quality education.