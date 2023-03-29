The provincial government donated 1,611 wireless all-in-one printers on Wednesday to the education department’s Schools Division Office (SDO) in Palawan to assist instructors in producing modules and exercise sheets that would result in students’ continuous learning.

Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates led the handover of the Smart Tank 615 Wireless All-in-One printers with Vice Governor Leoncio Ola to SDO Palawan superintendent Roger Capa at the Governor’s Conference Room at the Provincial Capitol Compound.

The governor stated in his speech that the items were purchased using resources from the province’s Special Education Fund (SEF).

He added that the contribution was made because the province recognizes the need for them among teachers and students.

“Karangalan kong makaisa kayong lahat ngayon sa pagkakataong ito sa paglilipat-kamay sa mahigit isang libong [printers] na ating binili sa pamamagitan ng Special Education Fund,” he said.

“Napakaganda ng pagkakataong ito dahil alam natin na mapakikinabangan ito ng ating mga mag-aaral at guro. Sa inyong lahat, on behalf of the provincial government, it is my honor to officially relinquish possession and custody over these printers to our Department of Education Provincial Schools Division,” added Socrates, who is also the chairman of the Local School Board (LSB) in Palawan.

Capa thanked the provincial government for the printers and its continuing support to the SDO Palawan.

He assured Socrates and the province that they would be used properly to support schools.

“On behalf of DepEd, I accept this 1,300+ printers, fully aware of the thoughtful concern behind it. Alam niyo po, ibinigay ito sa amin dahil sa marubdob na hangaring makatulong sa ating mga guro, sa ating mga paaralan at lalo’t higit sa ating mga mag-aaral. And with this acceptance goes my assurance that every effort shall be exerted to the fruitful utilization of each and every equipment here at hand. Maraming salamat po,” said Capa.

The turnover ceremony was also attended by Office of the Governor Chief of Staff Ceasar Sammy A. Magbanua, Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay V. Cojamco, DepEd Palawan School Governance and Operations Division (SGOD) Chief Eric N. Quillip, Board Member Juan Antonio E. Alvarez, Provincial Gender and Development (GAD) Office Head Richard Winston Socrates, General Services Office (GSO) OIC Mercy M. Bontao, Provincial Budget Office-Supervising Administrative Officer Ma. Isabel E. Guinto, and DepEd Palawan Senior Education Program Specialist and Provincial LSB Secretary Daisy Anne P. Atrero.

