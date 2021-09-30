The Palawan provincial government has distributed local social pensions to an estimated 618 disadvantaged senior citizens in Narra town, which they may spend for medications and other needs.

According to a statement issued by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) on Wednesday, P927,000 was paid to senior citizens in the said municipality on September 22-24 for their July to December 2020 pensions.

The distribution was managed for the provincial government by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) as part of Governor Jose Alvarez’s order to assist elderly people in need, especially during COVID-19.

Just recently, 277 senior citizens in the towns of Araceli and Dumaran also received their social pensions from the provincial government amounting to P474,000.