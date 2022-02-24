The Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office (PTPDO) is holding a two-day workshop in Brooke’s Point to guarantee consistency in the implementation of local tourism policies in southern Palawan municipalities in anticipation of the resumption of tourism activities.

According to a statement released by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) on Wednesday, the workshop, which began on February 3 at Maruyog Ridge, is also aimed at identifying tourism products and services as well as developing plans to better market them.

Municipal tourism officers from Narra, Bataraza, Quezon, Balabac, and Sofronio Española are attending the activity, with representatives who are involved in planning and product development from related LGU offices and the Mt. Mantalingahan Protected Landscape (MMPL).

The workshop was facilitated by PTPDO officer Maribel C. Buñi, planning division chief Rutchel Alcantara, and standards and manpower development chief Liezl Ogdamin.

Guest of honor Brooke’s Point acting mayor Georjalyn Quiachon said tourism is a priority in LGUs in the southern part of the province and encouraged local legislators to pass policies that will help the tourism sector grow.

The workshop, said the PIO, will also tackle the Review of Tourism as a System, Tour Package Costing, Review of NIATF Resolutions/ DOT AOs relating to Operation of Tourist Attractions, and Technical Tour and Assessment.

Southern Palawan is considered as a Tourism Development Area in Palawan Cluster under the National Tourism Development Plan from 2016 to 2022.

“Natukoy naman sa Palawan Provincial Local Tourism Development Plan para sa taong 2019-2025 ang Sur ng lalawigan at mga cluster nito bilang tourism development area. Ito ay dahil sa natatangi at mayamang likas-yaman nito gaya ng mga kagubatan, sakahan, falls at kabundukan na malaki ang potensyal sa pagpapaunlad ng sektor ng turismo at maging bahagi sa patuloy na pag-unlad ng ekonomiya ng lalawigan,” the PIO statement said.