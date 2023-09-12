The provincial government conducted a training on gender sensitivity as part of the 123rd anniversary of the Philippine Civil Service.

Provincial Gender and Development Office (PGDO) head Richard Winston Socrates said the training focused on Gender and Development (GAD) in the workplace, societal gender roles, sexual orientation, gender identity (SOGI), gender socialization, and more.

“Gender Sensitivity Training is an essential tool that helps us mold a more inclusive, equitable and responsive public service in the future,” said Socrates.

Meanwhile, PHRMO Rolando Buñi said the training is necessary for everyone to become effective public servants.

He also said it is to promote a safe environment for all.

“Isa itong patunay na kailangan natin ang Gender Sensitivity Training as a tool para mas maging mahusay tayo as a public servant at mai-promote ang inclusive and respectful environment,” said Buñi.

The training was in cooperation with the GAD Office katuwang ang PHRMO.