The provincial administration lauded frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus disease while urging people throughout Palawan to help in achieving herd immunity by getting vaccinated.

Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, chief of the Provincial Information Office (PIO), stated in an issued statement Wednesday that since the pandemic began, the province’s frontliners and other health workers have been working tirelessly to ensure everyone’s safety from the virus.

He said it is important that residents across Palawan understand that receiving their vaccines is the safest way to help build protection against COVID-19.

“Mula ng nagkaroon tayo ng pandemya, ‘yong mga frontline health workers natin talaga ang pinasasalamatan natin dito. Kasama diyan ‘yong ating mga nurses, mga doktor, pati mga rescuers natin. Mula noon na wala pang bakuna, hanggang sa ngayon na may bakuna na, nandiyan pa rin sila para magbigay ng kalinga sa atin,” he said.

“So, ang pamahalaang panlalawigan po sa pangunguna ng ating mahal na Gobernador Jose Alvarez ay hindi isinasantabi ang dedikasyon ng ating mga frontline healthworkers,” Cojamco added.

To date, records from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) claimed 184,392 Palaweños had already received their complete anti-COVID vaccines, while 286,842 have received their first doses.

Based on the recent data also provided by the said health office, Palawan’s COVID-19 cases continue to go down since the past few months. As of December 7, the number of active cases that had been recorded was 144. Recoveries are 5,339 and deaths at 101.

According to Dr. Faye Erika Labrador, the explanation for the decrease in cases was the residents’ strict adherence to COVID-19 health protocols and vaccination.

“We are very grateful kasi bumababa na ang cases natin sa Palawan and isa sa reason dyan is the vaccines na are being rolled out throughout the municipalities. Nakikita natin ‘yong effect talaga ng vaccines sa mga Palaweño. Though challenging talaga ang area natin considering the geographic isolation and disadvantaged area ng ating lalawigan compared sa ibang areas po,” said Dr. Labrador.

The PHO chief said that they are intensifying their efforts to reach residents in remote areas of the province to get them protected against the virus.

“Actually po, we are maximizing our resources and even our governor ‘yan ang bilin sa atin, mapabakunahan ang target nating population sa abot ng ating makakaya. And we also encourage our fellow Palaweños na magpabakuna kasi by being vaccinated hindi lang sarili mo ang protected pati din ang iba,” she added.

During their five-day inoculation drive in support of the National Vaccination Day (November 29-December 3), Labrador said they provided vaccines to 81,267 residents of the province.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa lahat ng nakiisa sa ating 5-day vaccination campaign, sobrang nakakataba ng puso kasi the Palaweños take value and importance of vaccine sa kanilang buhay,” she said.