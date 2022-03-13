The provincial government conveyed its gratitude Sunday to all Palaweños, government offices, and law enforcement agencies, for participating in last year’s plebiscite, one of the most historic events on a public question, to divide the province into three local government units.

In a statement posted by the Provincial Information Office (PIO), the provincial government, in remembering and honoring the holding of the plebiscite on March 13, 2021, said the Palaweños’ peaceful involvement in ratifying Republic Act 11259 was proof that democracy is alive in the province.

“Ang naganap na plebisito ay patunay na buhay na buhay ang demokrasya sa lalawigan ng Palawan. Patunay rin ito na ang pamahalaang panlalawigan ay buong katapatang sumusunod ng proseso ng demokrasya at matibay ang respeto sa kagustuhan ng mas nakararami,” it stated.

“Asahan po ninyo ang patuloy na tapat na paglilingkod ng inyong pamahalaang panlalawigan. Ang masigasig na pagsasakatuparan ng mga serbisyo at proyektong magpapabuti sa kalagayan ng bawat Palaweño ay nagpapatuloy at magpapatuloy,” the province added.

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Department of Education (DepEd), the Department of Health (DOH), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) were among those thanked by the provincial government (DILG).