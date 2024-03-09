The provincial government of Palawan commemorated International Women’s Day on March 8, 2024, under the theme “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan!”

Governor Dennis Socrates personally participated in the festivities, delivering a message and serenading the female employees in attendance.

He emphasized in his speech the value the province places on its women, expressing his wishes for a happy Women’s Month and Women’s Day to all.

“We really honor and treasure our women. So, Happy Women’s Month, Happy Women’s Day kanindong tanan,” he said.

A holy mass and a brief program for capitol employees were part of the event, which took place at the provincial capitol building and featured performances by the Capitol Chorale and the Palawan Dance Ensemble.

Employees lauded Governor Socrates’ serenade and support, as well as the activities organized by the Provincial Gender and Development Office (GAD). These included the Gandang Lingkod Bayani, offering haircuts, massages, and manicures.

Legislative Staff Officer Ninfa Balino expressed gratitude towards the provincial government for providing benefits that spare women employees from the need to seek and pay for such services outside, enhancing their welfare directly within the capitol.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa provincial government kasi isa ito sa mga magandang benepisyo na maibibigay nila sa mga kababaihan sa halip na pumunta kami sa labas at gumastos, at least ngayong libre na maibibigay nila sa mga kababaihan dito sa kapitolyo, said Balino.

The program also saw participation from Board Member Roseller Pineda and Board Member Al-Shariff Ibba, both of whom delivered messages commending the capabilities of women.

In line with efforts for economic empowerment and care, the Baratilyo ni Juana sa Kapitolyo and Kalinga sa Alagang Hayop ni Juana were conducted.

The initiatives provided a marketplace for female employees and included free anti-rabies vaccines and castration services for their pets, in collaboration with the Provincial Veterinary Office.

The provincial government of Palawan is continuing its celebration of Women’s Month with a series of activities scheduled throughout March. These efforts not only improve the welfare of women but also seek to raise awareness about women’s rights, with the goal of eliminating discrimination and violence against them.

The National Women’s Day celebration is in accordance with the mandate of Republic Act 6949, Series of 1990, emphasizing the importance of solidarity in advancing the status of women towards a more equitable society.