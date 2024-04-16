The Palawan government has embarked on an initiative centered around the cashew rehabilitation and the rice production programs by distributing agricultural inputs to farmers to reinforce food security.

The provincial government of Palawan, through its Provincial Agriculture Office (PAgO), is leading this by taking a step forward with a distribution event held on April 12 at the Municipal People’s Dome in Roxas.

During the event, the administration distributed essential agricultural resources to support the cultivation of rice and cashew, which are integral to the province’s agricultural output.

Farmers from the towns of Roxas, Araceli, and Dumaran received a variety of inputs, including fertilizers, farming tools, and seedlings, to enhance both crop yields and the financial stability of their farming operations.

Governor Dennis Socrates, under whose directive these programs operate, aims to not only increase production but also to ensure Palawan remains self-sufficient in its staple crops.

The goal is to fortify Palawan’s agricultural foundation, ensuring that farmers are equipped to meet both today’s needs and future demands, the Office of Governor Socrates said.

The beneficiaries of the Cashew Rehabilitation Program, including associations from various barangays such as Tinitian, Jolo, and San Miguel, received over 140 kilograms of cashew seeds for seedling production, among other vital supplies.

Similarly, the Rice Production Program beneficiaries in places like Balogo and Mauringen were provided with fertilizers to enhance rice cultivation, critical during the dry spells induced by El Niño.

Farmers expressed gratitude for the support that has brought improvements to their livelihoods.

The distribution event was also marked by a thanksgiving mass, emphasizing the community’s gratitude and hope. Executive Assistant IV Elizabeth Sabando, representing Governor Socrates, and other local officials attended, highlighting the collaborative effort between local government units and agricultural communities.

Amidst the current challenges posed by the El Niño phenomenon, PAgO continues its monitoring and extends ongoing technical assistance to ensure that farmers not only survive but prosper despite environmental adversities.