A total of 47 blood bags were collected during the Mass Blood Donation organized by the Alpha Phi Omega (APO) Capitol Alumni Association on Valentine’s Day, February 14, at the VJR Hall of the provincial capitol.

Capitol employees and other private stakeholders participated in the event.

According to APO Capitol, the activity aimed to address the shortage in blood supply for patients in need across the city and the province.

The event was a collaboration between the provincial government of Palawan, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), Palawan Rescue, the Provincial Health Office (PHO), the Philippine Red Cross Palawan Chapter, and several private agencies.

This marks the fifth time that APO Capitol has organized a Mass Blood Donation at the capitol.