The Palawan provincial government on Monday blamed the delay in the release of salaries of some of its contractual and job order employees to lack of documentation, errors and late submission of supporting papers.

“Napag-alaman na ang dahilan nito ay ang kakulangan ng mga sapat na dokumento tulad ng daily time record at accomplishment report at iba pa, gayundin ang late na pagpasa ng mga nararapat na dokumento base sa nakatakdang oras, kung kaya’t naantala ang sana’y mabilis na proseso ng pagsahod sa mga empleyado,” a statement released by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) on Monday said.

Treasury officials remained mum on the matter. A contractual employee, who had requested to remain anonymous, had claimed several of them assigned in northern Palawan have yet to receive their seven-month salaries.

The PIO stated it is looking into the matter to facilitate the release of the employees’ salaries.

“Isa rin sa nagiging problema ay ang kakulangan o maling impormasyon na nakasaad sa naturang dokumento,” it said.

The PIO also claimed that salaries from June to November 2021 have already been processed and disbursed to the contractual employees concerned and that the remaining unpaid salaries are only for December 2021.

“Base sa pinakahuling impormasyon, natanggap na ng mga contract of service [employees] and kanilang sahod para sa mga buwan ng Hunyo hanggang Nobyembre 2021, at tanging ang sahod para sa buwan ng Disyembre na lamang ang kanilang inaantay,” the PIO stated.