Haim Chicken, Dorhi Food Kiosk, Edrien Handicrafts, and Jao’s Surublien Pasalubong & Souvenir Corner emerged as the winners in the Best Booth Competition categories during the culminating event of the Baragatan Festival this year.
The awarding ceremony took place on June 23 amidst the lively performances of six municipalities competing in the Saraotan sa Dalan Street Dancing Competition at the PGP Convention Center, Capitol Compound.
The winners are as follows:
Caraenan sa Dalan
1st Prize (₱20,000.00) – Haim Chicken
2nd Prize (₱15,000.00) – Fake Tapsi’kel Tapsihan
3rd Prize (₱10,000.00) – Teatos Milktea Shop
Meriendahan sa Kapitolyo
1st Prize (₱15,000.00) – Dorhi Food Kiosk
2nd Prize (₱10,000.00) – Gerejeel Food Products
3rd Prize (₱5,000.00) – Squeeze Me
Private Trade Fair
1st Prize (₱20,000.00) – Edrien Handicrafts
2nd Prize (₱15,000.00) – Mamasyamideli Empresas
3rd Prize (₱10,000.00) – Romyr’s Handicrafts
Palawan Souvenir Trade Fair
1st Prize (₱15,000.00) – Jao’s Surublien Pasalubong & Souvenir Corner
2nd Prize (₱10,000.00) – Palawentas Native Handicrafts
3rd Prize (₱5,000.00) – Carp-Macatumbalen Community Based Forest & Coastal Management Association
Governor Dennis Socrates expressed his gratitude for the continuous participation of these exhibitors in the Baragatan Festival, an event that drew public attention and excitement, showcasing a variety of products, culinary delights, souvenirs, and plants garnered patronage from Palaweños and tourists alike.