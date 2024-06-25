Haim Chicken, Dorhi Food Kiosk, Edrien Handicrafts, and Jao’s Surublien Pasalubong & Souvenir Corner emerged as the winners in the Best Booth Competition categories during the culminating event of the Baragatan Festival this year.

The awarding ceremony took place on June 23 amidst the lively performances of six municipalities competing in the Saraotan sa Dalan Street Dancing Competition at the PGP Convention Center, Capitol Compound.

The winners are as follows:

Caraenan sa Dalan

1st Prize (₱20,000.00) – Haim Chicken

2nd Prize (₱15,000.00) – Fake Tapsi’kel Tapsihan

3rd Prize (₱10,000.00) – Teatos Milktea Shop

Meriendahan sa Kapitolyo

1st Prize (₱15,000.00) – Dorhi Food Kiosk

2nd Prize (₱10,000.00) – Gerejeel Food Products

3rd Prize (₱5,000.00) – Squeeze Me

Private Trade Fair

1st Prize (₱20,000.00) – Edrien Handicrafts

2nd Prize (₱15,000.00) – Mamasyamideli Empresas

3rd Prize (₱10,000.00) – Romyr’s Handicrafts

Palawan Souvenir Trade Fair

1st Prize (₱15,000.00) – Jao’s Surublien Pasalubong & Souvenir Corner

2nd Prize (₱10,000.00) – Palawentas Native Handicrafts

3rd Prize (₱5,000.00) – Carp-Macatumbalen Community Based Forest & Coastal Management Association

Governor Dennis Socrates expressed his gratitude for the continuous participation of these exhibitors in the Baragatan Festival, an event that drew public attention and excitement, showcasing a variety of products, culinary delights, souvenirs, and plants garnered patronage from Palaweños and tourists alike.