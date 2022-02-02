The agriculturist office of the provincial government said there is enough supply of food in Palawan despite the impact of super typhoon Odette.

Dr. Romeo Cabungcal, chief of the Office of the Provincial Agriculture (OPA), explained in a statement released Monday by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) that while agriculture suffered in the northern part of the province, particularly high-value crops such as corn and palay, food supply remains stable.

He said this is because the province’s source of palay, Narra in southern Palawan and Taytay in the north, were saved from Odette.

Previously, Cabungcal said that as of January 17, Palawan’s agriculture sector absorbed P3 billion in losses from Odette.

- Advertisement -

READ RELATED NEWS: OPA says Typhoon Odette left P3 billion damages to agriculture

“Ayon po doon sa ating datos, hindi naman ito gaanong makaaapekto dahil ‘yong ating southern Palawan, which is the source ng ating mga suplay ng bigas and given ‘yong munisipyo ng Taytay ay kakaunti lamang ‘yong damages,” Dr. Cabungcal said.

“Actual report ngayon ay may nagha-harvest pa rin na mga magsasaka doon sa iba’t ibang munisipyo kasi ang aming opisina ang siyang nagko-consolidate ng mga report galing sa mga munisipyo at kung ating susumahin ay hindi naman ganun ang epekto”, he added.

He stated that they are currently focusing on the implementation of planting fast-growing crops and vegetable production as a means of alternative livelihood in order to assist farmers harmed by the storm.