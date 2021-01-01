Jan 1, 2021

Capitol approves additional incentives for contractual and casual employees

Jan 1, 2021 Palawan News

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved Thursday in a special session an estimated P21 million as additional incentives for contractual and casual employees for 2020.

A press release posted by the Palawan Moving Forward social media account of the provincial government said the special incentive amount was approved through Provincial Ordinance No. 2500 as embodied under the Fiscal Year 2020, Supplemental Budget No. 16.

“Mabibigyan ng karagdagang insentibo ang mga nabanggit sa kawani. Bukod pa ito sa nauna ng insentibo na kanilang matatanggap,” the release said.

The additional incentive was approved based on the directive of Governor Jose Alvarez. Ten provincial board members attended the special session that approved the budget.

Present were board members Albert Rama, David Francis Ponce de Leon, Sharon Onda, Cherry Pie Acosta, Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez, Cesario Benedito Jr., Ferdinand Zaballa, Anyatika Rodriguez, and Purita Seguritan.

Acting presiding officer board member Leoncio Ola led the special session. The ordinance was approved by Vice Governor Dennis Socrates who is currently the acting governor.

 

 

